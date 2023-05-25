Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells 85,461 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %

ICE stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,296,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

