Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.3 %

LOPE stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 92,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,895. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $111.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

