Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11.

On Thursday, April 20th, Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52.

On Monday, March 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $107,170.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Brett Shirk sold 2,907 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $42,354.99.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Brett Shirk sold 1,410 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $19,655.40.

Fastly Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.