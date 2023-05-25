Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells 2,841 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.35. 316,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,675. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Exponent

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 92.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

