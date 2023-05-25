Insider Selling: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTAI. Guggenheim cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions.

