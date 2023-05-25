Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Acquires 73,006 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 73,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $287,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,535,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,230,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 4.4 %

PIII stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 355,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13.

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 167.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

