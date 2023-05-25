Insider Buying: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director Acquires 2,381 Shares of Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 76,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,272. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Wedbush lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

