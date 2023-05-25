Insider Buying: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CEO Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) CEO Anthony P. Bihl III bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bioventus Trading Up 5.3 %

Bioventus stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.