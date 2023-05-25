InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 372.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,931,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,796,535. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 68.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 10.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE IHT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.