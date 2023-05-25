Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Director Gilad Shany Acquires 32,660 Shares

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) Director Gilad Shany bought 32,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $34,946.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,726.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Innovid Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE CTV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 157,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,860. Innovid Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.17.
Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on CTV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
