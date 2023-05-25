Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Director Gilad Shany Acquires 32,660 Shares

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) Director Gilad Shany bought 32,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $34,946.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,726.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Innovid Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE CTV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 157,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,860. Innovid Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.17.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Innovid by 36.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovid by 188.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovid by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Innovid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.