Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.36) price target on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.09) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.79) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,278 ($28.33).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,797 ($22.35) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,736.50 ($21.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($27.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,895.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,999.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 21.59 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,545.45%.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.40), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($899,783.18). 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

