Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $416.58

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 416.58 ($5.18) and traded as low as GBX 411.73 ($5.12). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 417 ($5.19), with a volume of 607,846 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -569.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 416.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 426.43.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

