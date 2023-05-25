IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMCD Stock Performance

OTC IMCDY opened at $75.65 on Monday. IMCD has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $87.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

