Hxro Self Reported Market Cap Tops $47.96 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $47.96 million and approximately $133.46 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

