Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading 3.2% Higher

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 55,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 577,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOTH has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.



