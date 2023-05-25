Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading 3.2% Higher

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 55,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 577,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
HOTH has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Hoth Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.12.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
