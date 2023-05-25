Hive Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. Hive has a total market cap of $169.61 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 490,309,085 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

