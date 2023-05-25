HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 41,112 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 41,112 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $425,098.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,030,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 104,654 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,083,168.90.

On Friday, May 19th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 87,917 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $894,115.89.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $601,800.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $251,001.60.

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,517,584.62.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HireRight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in HireRight by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 83.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in HireRight by 17.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

