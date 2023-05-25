Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Up 236.8% in May

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Highway from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Highway Stock Down 1.5 %

HIHO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Highway Increases Dividend

Highway Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.70%. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

