HI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $278,616.49 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, HI has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $278,616.49 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00026151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,448.63 or 1.00014184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00420566 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $187,094.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

