Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Rating) was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 219,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 345,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSAI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Hesai Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $7,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.