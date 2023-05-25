Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 219,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 345,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSAI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
Hesai Group Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at $7,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
