Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 458,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 597,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Down 19.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

