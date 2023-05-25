Head-To-Head Analysis: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Warner Music Group 7.36% 192.79% 5.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sphere Entertainment and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Warner Music Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Earnings and Valuation

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $37.09, indicating a potential upside of 47.13%. Given Warner Music Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Warner Music Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.50 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.23 Warner Music Group $5.92 billion 2.20 $551.00 million $0.81 31.12

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Music Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Sphere Entertainment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 100,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

