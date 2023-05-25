HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Purchases 20,000 Shares

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 20,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 420,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,502.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Rebecca Byam purchased 33,450 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $51,178.50.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

Shares of HCWB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 24,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.82. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

