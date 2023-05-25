Harvard Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Disc Medicine Opco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

IRON traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,442. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Research analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Profile

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

