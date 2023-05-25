Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 67,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
