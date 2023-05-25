Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 67,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.