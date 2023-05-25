GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0072

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $39.07 million and approximately $63,588.08 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

