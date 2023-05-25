GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $38,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 2.7 %

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

HMN stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.96 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is -507.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

