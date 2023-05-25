GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 8,790 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.52. 1,507,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,810. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average is $173.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

