GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 48,800 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.96% of Rapid7 worth $39,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RPD opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.