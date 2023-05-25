GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 173,155 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,155 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Paycor HCM worth $40,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

