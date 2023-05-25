GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $44.48 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $44,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

LIN stock opened at $355.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.60. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

