GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,789 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $43,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Down 1.3 %

NWE stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

