GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 159,867 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 390.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,867 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

