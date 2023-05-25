GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 114,141 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,141 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of EastGroup Properties worth $46,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $159.61 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

