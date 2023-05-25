Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.53

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.53 and last traded at $99.80, with a volume of 105703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.
Gulfport Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.73.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulfport Energy (GPORQ)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.