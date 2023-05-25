Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.04. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 104 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Simec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.