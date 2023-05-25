Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $2,395,560.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 79,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,395,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 979,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after purchasing an additional 889,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.