Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $2,395,560.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 79,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,395,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,038 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 979,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after purchasing an additional 889,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

