Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWLIF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $28.69 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

