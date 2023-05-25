Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Shares Up 37.1%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 37.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 54,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 19,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Graphano Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphano Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphano Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.