Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Goldsource Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GXSFF remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.
About Goldsource Mines
