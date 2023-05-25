Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GXSFF remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Goldsource Mines has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.