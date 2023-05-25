Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 416.7% in May

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glucose Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLUC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,420. Glucose Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.
Glucose Health Company Profile
