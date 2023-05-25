Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.46.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

