Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.46.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Maritime (GLBS)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.