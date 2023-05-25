Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Down 3.7%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $17.03. 3,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

