Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a growth of 234.5% from the April 30th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SNSR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.52. 14,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,765. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $336.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
