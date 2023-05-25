Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 45,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 87,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.