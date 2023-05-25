Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KRMA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.39. 5,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $638.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

