Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.28. 6,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 27,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Cannabis ETF

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.