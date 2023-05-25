Giverny Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,466. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.26 and its 200-day moving average is $368.04. The firm has a market cap of $289.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
