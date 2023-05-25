Giverny Capital Inc. Has $639,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after acquiring an additional 654,562 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,437,000 after acquiring an additional 875,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after buying an additional 250,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.67. 2,580,151 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

