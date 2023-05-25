Giverny Capital Inc. Has $119.22 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 7.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.37% of AMETEK worth $119,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.96. 405,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

